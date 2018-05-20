Shawn Michaels Jokes About Barbershop Story, Can Anyone Defeat Jack Gallagher In UFC 3?, WWE - IG

- Above, the current "King of the Hill" in UFC 3, Jack Gallagher, took on and defeated Mikaze. Xavier Woods decided to give him another challenger in Jey Uso, who would have won the fight, but decided to do some mid-match taunting and got knocked out.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Sami Zayn, Shinksuke Nakamura, Charlotte, and Lana.

- In Brooklyn, a customer complained about the haircut they received and their barber ended up throwing them out the barbershop's window. Wrestling fans immediately went to Shawn Michaels to see if he had anything to do with this incident. This is of course is in reference to when Michaels turned on his tag partner, Marty Jannetty, by superkicking and throwing him through Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake's barbershop window.

A Brooklyn barber tossed a customer through a window for complaining about his haircut https://t.co/Iqz4Swjg1P pic.twitter.com/hUKpePmvjP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 18, 2018