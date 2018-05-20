Photo: Former TNA Star In 'Soap Opera Digest'

Former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz is featured in the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, as seen below. Godderz was also featured in the magazine last summer when he made a guest appearance on CBS' The Young and the Restless.

Godderz will be playing the role of Evan McLaine in the new Amazon series New Dogs, Old Tricks, which premieres on Friday, September 28th. The series is directed by Candice Cain (What Happened Last Night) and also stars CBS Big Brother alums Cody and Paul Calafiore. Godderz also stars as Dylan Buckwald on another hit Amazon series, Tainted Dreams.

Godderz is also returning to the ring on a national stage, as he will be a part of the new season of Lucha Underground. The new season premieres on June 13th at 8pm ET on the El Rey Network.