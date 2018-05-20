WWE Live Event Results From Paris (5/19): Samoa Joe In Main Event, Ronda Rousey Wins, Seth Rollins

Below are results for last night's RAW live event in Paris, Italy, the last RAW show on the current European tour:

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno and Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel in a triple threat match.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Mustafa Ali with the Lumbar check.

* Chad Gable & Zack Ryder defeated Goldust & Mojo Rawley after Gable pinned Goldust.

* Finn Bálor defeated Baron Corbin with the Coup de Grace.

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4-Way match after Nia pinned Bliss following a Samoan drop.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh) with the Blackout. Crowd was really into this match.

They did the same in-ring segment that they've been doing throughout the tour with Elias performing, Bobby Roode coming out, Elias attacking Roode resulting in Roode hitting him with a Glorious DDT.

* Ronda Rousey, Ember Moon & Natalya defeated Mickie James, Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan after James tapped out in Rousey's Armbar. Natalya worked most of the match until she made the hot tag to Rousey.

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley defeated Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn after Reigns pinned Owens.