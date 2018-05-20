WrestlingInc.com

Indie Wrestler Becomes A Doctor, Marty Scurll On Bullet Club Bringing Fans Back To Wrestling, More

By Joshua Gagnon | May 20, 2018

- Above, Marty Scurll appeared on AMBY to talk about Mick Foley, his love of boy bands, and wanting the Bullet Club to be a big reason why fans are coming back to wrestling.

"Many times we have the fans that say, 'Oh, I used to be into wrestling and then I get fed up with it, but you guys helped me draw back into it,' Scurll said. "That means a lot and that's what we're trying to, we're trying to make wrestling cool again. We're trying to provide an alternative product, something a bit different. ... I'm an artist and this has always been my desire to create something new and special."

- SHIMMER Wrestling (founded in 2005) polled fans about what they should look to do next for the promotion and it looks like fans want online streaming video from the company. On Twitter, SHIMMER responded, "Thank you for your feedback. We're now taking steps to give you what you want. And yes, physical media will also continue to be available."


Jay Lethal On Tired Of Being Asked When He'll Go To WWE, Daniel Bryan, 'Macho Man' Impression
See Also
Jay Lethal On Tired Of Being Asked When He'll Go To WWE, Daniel Bryan, 'Macho Man' Impression

- Yesterday, indie wrestler Britt Baker graduated from dental school and is now a Doctor. Her boyfriend, NXT North American Champion Adam Cole sent out congrats on her big day. Numerous other wrestlers (Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Natalya, Chelsea Green, Xavier Woods, and others) did, as well.








Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top