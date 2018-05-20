Speculation On SmackDown Moving To Three Hours, The Rock - Conor McGregor Social Media Exchange

- As noted, Kristopher Tapley of Variety reported that WWE is shopping SmackDown to networks with FOX (likely for FS1), Amazon and Facebook being the frontrunners. WWE is close to finalizing a deal with NBC Universal to keep RAW on the USA Network at three times its current value. The Variety article has been causing speculation that WWE may also expand SmackDown to three hours by noting how the move would increase the show's advertising potential.

"One option open to SmackDown is moving from a two- to three-hour format akin to Raw," Tapley wrote. "That would obviously inflate the show's advertising potential, which might even be an enticing lure for suitors. The smaller two-hour bite is more appealing to fans, but a deeper breath would allow the brand to broaden its storytelling spotlight to include some of its underutilized talents. (This always appears to be in flux, however. For instance, when Fox was circling the Raw rights package, there was speculation that the program would drop to two hours to account for 10pm local newscasts on Fox stations.)

"Wherever SmackDown ultimately lands, WWE is obviously moving into this period with more leverage than ever."

- While he may not be a fan of John Cena, UFC Superstar Conor McGregor apparently has a great deal of respect for The Rock. The Rock watched the documentary on McGregor, Notorious, and praised him for his work ethic, writing on Instagram, "Great insight into the DNA of this successful and smart business man. Best part of his success, is when you strip it all away - it will always come down to being the hardest worker in the room. Those roots never go away. Solid doc. Well done brother."

McGregor replied, "Thank you Rock! Your work ethic is inspiring to me and I appreciate these words very much! Big respect my Uce"

You can check out the exchange below: