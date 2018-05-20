WrestlingInc.com

Kurt Angle Provides Dean Ambrose Update, Predicts Which Star Will Win 'Money In The Bank' Match

By Raj Giri | May 20, 2018

Kurt Angle recently conducted another Q&A on his Facebook page. Below are a few highlights:

It The Undertaker will wrestle again:

"I think he will. He looks great. He's an amazing athlete."

His pick to win Money In The Bank:

"Honestly? He's a long shot. But Kevin Owens. He seems to always find a way to shine. A real ass kisser:)"

Austin Aries Responds To Kurt Angle's TNA Joke On WWE RAW
See Also
Austin Aries Responds To Kurt Angle's TNA Joke On WWE RAW

The scariest moment he's had in the ring:

"When I got knocked out at Summerslam 2000 against Rock and HHH. I don't remember anything I did that night. Now that's scary."

How Dean Ambrose is doing and if he'll return soon:

"LISTEN EVERYONE. Dean is healing nicely. He will be back soon!!!!! I get this question every week. I know how popular he is but asking me when he will return will not make him return any sooner than he can. He will be back soon. Promise."

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top