On this week's episode of Ring of Honor, Cody announced he will be getting his rematch against ROH World Champion Dalton Castle at Best in the World on June 29. The PPV is taking place from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cody won the championship at last year's Best in the World PPV against Christopher Daniels and held it for 175 days. He then lost it to Castle at Final Battle last December.

.@CodyRhodes has got some BIG news and @TheBrandiRhodes is going to tell you all about it. You're doing a hell of a job out there, Brandi. #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/C21bmI9QYq — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 20, 2018

Most recently, Castle successfully defended the title last month against Marty Scurll at Supercard of Honor XII. He's scheduled to defend it against EVIL on May 26 in London during the Honor United tour.