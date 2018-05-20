WrestlingInc.com

Shinsuke Nakamura Teasing MITB Stipulation, Braun Strowman Appearance, Shayna Baszler

By Joshua Gagnon | May 20, 2018

- Above, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is this week's Canvas 2 Canvas subject. Next week will feature Ember Moon.

- Braun Strowman will be at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from 1pm-4:30pm on Friday, May 25. Tickets are required for admission, autographs and photo opportunities, and availability is limited. For more information click here.

- Earlier this week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated AJ Styles and will get the opportunity to pick the stipulation for their WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank on June 17. Yesterday, Nakamura tweeted out something about picking the stipulation.



