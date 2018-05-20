Hulk Hogan Remembers Randy Savage, Sonya Deville Sends Message To Naomi, Seth Rollins (Video)

- Above is new footage of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defending against Kevin Owens from this week's Raw. Rollins would retain his title after hitting a curb stomp and getting the pinfall victory.

- Earlier this week, Mandy Rose tapped out to Becky Lynch in a triple threat MITB qualifying match, which also involved Sonya Deville. After demanding (and receiving) a second opportunity from SmackDown General Manager Paige, Deville sent a message to her upcoming MITB qualifying match opponent, Naomi.

"I'm sitting here laughing because Paige finally realized what I'm capable of, and gave me my shot with Naomi," Deville said. "Well listen here hunny, I didn't tap out last week and I'm not going to tap out to you. And after I run through you, you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to go on and win the MITB match. So, put your hair up and square up."

- Seven years ago today, "Macho Man" Randy Savage passed away at the age of 58 from a heart attack. Today, Hulk Hogan remembered the WWE Hall of Famer.