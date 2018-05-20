Chris Jericho Searches For New Shirt (Video), How Long Has Okada Been Champion?, Being The Elite

- Above, Chris Jericho sought out his new "Lista Ingobernables de Jericho" shirt at a Hot Topic in Tampa, Florida. They did indeed have a bunch and they're now available at all locations. Jericho recently returned to NJPW to sneak attack Tetsuya Naito (again) and the two will meet for Naito's IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Dominion on June 9.

- ROH's latest "5 Count" is five things they want to see on the second season of Being the Elite. Thing ideas include: another WWE invasion, Marty Scurll changing up his musical direction, Flip Gordon giving the Young Bucks a harmless rib for how they initially treated him, Joey Ryan's demise at the hands of Adam Page was just a dream, and Cody and Kenny Omega squashing their beef.

- For those wondering how long Kazuchika Okada has been IWGP Heavyweight Champion, he tweeted out the number today and it's 700 days. Okada is currently the record holder for longest reign with second place going to Shinya Hashimoto (489 days).