Paige And The Bella Twins Have A Smashing Therapy Session, Batista - Avengers Note, Mustafa Ali

- Above, Mustafa Ali reflected on his recent tour through Europe with WWE and says his mission is to show the world what 205 Live is all about. Ali continued that he's willing to shed blood and tears to build the division up brick by brick.

- After being number one for nearly a month, Batista's latest film Avengers: Infinity War was finally bumped out of the top spot by Deadpool 2 this weekend. The film is nearing $2 billion worldwide and is scheduled to be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on August 14.

- Paige, Nikki and Brie Bella had a therapy session where they went to a junkyard and crushed some cars and broke some windows. Paige and Nikki posted a few images on Instagram.