WWE Live Event Results From Munich (5/20): Daniel Bryan & Tye Dillinger Vs. Big Cass & The Miz

The SmackDown crew wrapped up the tour of Europe tonight with a show at Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Max of wrestling-infos.de for sending in these results from the show:

* WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods) in a triple threat match.

* NXT Champion Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe. Wolfe cut a promo after the match.

* Asuka, Charlotte Flair & Naomi defeated Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose & Lana.

* Andrade 'Cien' Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara after Vega distracted the referee.

* Daniel Bryan & Tye Dillinger defeated The Miz & Big Cass.

* U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev (w/ Aiden English)

* Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella via disqualification after Carmella hit Becky with a chair.

* The Club (WWE Champion AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) in a six-man tag team match.