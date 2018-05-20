UFC Vs. Bellator In MLW, Su Yung Talks Impact Debut, Latest 'MLW: Fusion' (Video), Ultimo Dragon

- In case you missed last Friday's episode of Major League Wrestling: FUSION on beIN SPORTS, you can watch it in the video above from MLW's YouTube channel. The episode featured Pentagon Jr. battling his brother Rey Fenix as well as the latest on World Heavyweight Champion Shane" Swerve" Strickland.

- Speaking of MLW, they signed an interesting match between UFC contracted-fighter "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Bellator's Jake Hager, f.k.a. Jack Swagger, for their June 7th Fusion television tapings at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando. Hager is slated to make his Bellator fighting debut later this year. Also announced thus far is Shane Strickland vs. Brody King and Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker). Tickets are available now at MLWTickets.com ranging from $15-$45.

- Ultimo Dragon will be appearing at World League Wrestling's Night of the Dragon II on Saturday, June 2nd in Troy, Missouri. Doors are scheduled to open at 6pm with bell time at 7pm. All tickets for this event are $15 if purchased in advance at harleyrace.com.

- IMPACT Wrestling's 'Undead Bride' Su Yung did an interview with Alicia Atout from AMBY, which you can watch in the video above. During the interview, she discussed her debut with IMPACT Wrestling.

"Legitimately debuting at IMPACT is a dream come true for me because when I first started wrestling, the first pay-per-view that I saw... 'cause the first pay-per-view I saw when I was a kid was my first ever live wrestling show which was WrestleMania XIX in Seattle, so you can't really top that," Yung said, (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D for the transcription). "But watching Slammiversary live in Nashville, it was Jeff Jarrett vs. Sting, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm in love'. And Gail Kim was there, and I was like (gasp). I love Gail Kim so much, and the fact that she's there... all my idols are all there, from ECW, WWF, WWE days, WCW all the way to current TNA stuff and I'm just like, 'Woah' and now we're at IMPACT, it's like... wow, I can't even describe being there along with all my favorite people in the world. All my friends are there. Diamante and I are really good friends and I'm like, 'Dang!'. We both look at each other going, 'Do you remember when we wrestled in a bar and you stunnered me on a table in the bar to now you're in LAX and I'm on IMPACT as the Undead Bride? and it's just like, Woah!

"It's crazy, it's a really crazy time. I'm just really lucky that this is even happening. I never would've thought. Never would've thought. I feel very blessed."