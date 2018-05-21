WWE NXT Live Event Results From Houston (5/20): Ricochet Headlines, Lars Sullivan Attacks, Revival

Thanks to Fast Eddie Sanchez for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Houston, Texas:

* The Revival and Kassius Ohno defeated Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Chad Lail

* EC3 defeated Fabian Aichner

* Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane defeated Reina Gonzalez and Taynara Conti

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era retained over The Street Profits

* Lars Sullivan attacks Oney Lorcan before Oney's match with Kona Reeves. Oney then defeats Kona in a singles match. Lars destroys Kona after the match

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Dakota Kai. Baszler attacked Kai after the match but Nikki Cross made the save

* Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream