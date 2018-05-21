News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Bobby Lashley's Sisters, Ronda Rousey, Open Challenge, MITB Hype, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Times Union Center in Albany, New York as the road to Money In the Bank continues.

No matches have been announced for tonight but it looks like WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will host another Open Challenge. It's also expected that more Money In the Bank qualifying matches will take place tonight. Segments confirmed for tonight's RAW include Sami Zayn bringing Bobby Lashley's three sisters to "expose him" and a face-off between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* How will Sami Zayn "expose" Bobby Lashley?

* Will The Big Dog's rampage continue?

* Which Raw Superstars will join the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

* How will Raw's male Superstars gain "Money" momentum?

* Who will be next to challenge Seth Rollins?

* Nia Jax prepares to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.