WWE On Big Cass Being Helped By Officials (Video), Chris Benoit & Nancy Benoit, Mickie James' Theme

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Obsession" theme song for Mickie James.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T turns 66 years old today. Also, today would have been Chris Benoit's 51st birthday and Nancy Benoit's 54th birthday.

- As Raj noted earlier, Big Cass spent the recent WWE European tour selling the attack from Daniel Bryan that happened on last Tuesday's SmackDown. WWE covered the injury angle that Cass did at Sunday's live event in Munich, Germany and wondered if he will be ready for the Money In the Bank qualifying match against Samoa Joe on Tuesday.

Below is new video of Cass selling the angle in Munich and WWE's teaser announcement on his status: