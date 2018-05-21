Former UFC Title Challenger On Future, Bellator 200 This Friday, UFC 225 Card Shuffled

- This Friday's Bellator 200 card takes place from the SSE Arena Wembley in London, England and airs via delay on Paramount Network. In the main event, Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson meet in a rematch in a bout that will be an alternate match in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Remember, the last time Scott Coker ran a GP, Daniel Cormier entered as an alternate and was victorious.

Along with Cro Cop vs. Nelson, middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho defends his title against Gegard Mousasi, Michael Page looks to move one step closer to competing for the 185-pound title when he takes on David Rickels, former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis battles Linton Vassell and Aaron Chalmers takes on Ash Griffiths.

- Plans for UFC 225 have changed once again, as officials moved Holly Holm and Megan Anderson to the pay-per-view main card and bumped Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes to the FOX Sports 1 prelims on June 9 from the United Center in Chicago.

The card features Robert Whittaker defending his middleweight title vs. Yoel Romero, along with Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington meeting for the interim welterweight crown. CM Punk takes on Mike Jackson in the PPV opener.

Originally, Holm, a former champion, and Anderson were to headline the prelims. But after a few days, the UFC made the change to the fight card. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans and top flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez are both on the UFC Fight Pass prelims.

- Despiting suffering a third consecutive defeat, Demian Maia believes he still has something to offer the UFC. Maia, a former title challenger in the middleweight and welterweight divisions, was topped by Kamaru Usman this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 129. The 40-year-old revealed to MMAjunkie that he still has bouts left on his current contract, and the plan is to finish it out.

"I still have three fights under my contract," Maia said. "I want to do those three fights. It was short notice for this fight; I only prepared for three weeks. And actually my last three fights were against wrestlers. My game plan is to take the fighters down, so it was tough fights. But I still have the will to finish my contract."

He also extended his appreciation for Usman on social media after the bout: