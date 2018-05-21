New WWE Trademark, Aleister Black Clip From Birthday Homecoming, 'An Evening With Paul Heyman' Video

- Above is new video from Inside The Ropes' "An Evening with Paul Heyman" show that took place in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week.

- WWE recently applied to trademark the "Pete Dunne" name for the current WWE UK Champion.

- WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black celebrated his 33rd birthday with a win over Alexander Wolfe at the weekend WWE live event in Amsterdam. The home crowd sang Happy Birthday to the former Tommy End. Below is post-match video of Black and video from his entrance: