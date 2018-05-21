WrestlingInc.com

New WWE Trademark, Aleister Black Clip From Birthday Homecoming, 'An Evening With Paul Heyman' Video

By Marc Middleton | May 21, 2018

- Above is new video from Inside The Ropes' "An Evening with Paul Heyman" show that took place in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week.

- WWE recently applied to trademark the "Pete Dunne" name for the current WWE UK Champion.

Pete Dunne On Which WWE Stars He'd Like To Face, The Responsibility Of Representing UK Wrestlers
- WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black celebrated his 33rd birthday with a win over Alexander Wolfe at the weekend WWE live event in Amsterdam. The home crowd sang Happy Birthday to the former Tommy End. Below is post-match video of Black and video from his entrance:


