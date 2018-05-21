The Revival Responds To WWE NXT Return Criticism, The Rock Reveals Skyscraper Teaser, Total Bellas

- E! posted this video recap of the Total Bellas season three premiere, which aired on Sunday night.

- The Rock tweeted this sneak peek at the trailer for his "Skyscraper" movie, which drops this Wednesday. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 13th.

A lil' taste of my new SKYSCRAPER trailer debuting THIS WEDNESDAY! #SKYSCRAPER pic.twitter.com/1UWy8lDVe5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 21, 2018

See Also The Rock Talks Getting Injured In WrestleMania Match Against John Cena, Chemistry With Steve Austin

- As noted, The Revival returned to WWE NXT for the weekend live events. They worked NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era at a few shows and teamed with Kassius Ohno to defeat Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Chad Lail on Sunday in Houston. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder took to Twitter to respond to fan criticism over the show and talk that they were "sent back" to NXT, as seen in the tweets below:

Guys; I get to live my dream. I travel around the world. I'm able to take care of my family & give them a life I never had. And on top of all that, we got to tear the house down last night! Why would I be upset?!



Relax. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) May 18, 2018

haha they have "sent back to NXT" face for sure — no0neLives (@No0neLives) May 18, 2018

Honestly, you're a moron. Why wouldn't we be happy? We're wrestling. In front of amazing crowds. Go be "smart" somewhere else. https://t.co/anHSFbnDow — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 18, 2018

You poor bastards would kill it outside the E..... pick up your skirt, grab your balls, put the binky down and actually believe in yourselves then go make some REAL money @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE https://t.co/xxeo4uveu9 — Juventupac (@Juventupac) May 18, 2018