The Revival Responds To WWE NXT Return Criticism, The Rock Reveals Skyscraper Teaser, Total Bellas

By Marc Middleton | May 21, 2018

- E! posted this video recap of the Total Bellas season three premiere, which aired on Sunday night.

- The Rock tweeted this sneak peek at the trailer for his "Skyscraper" movie, which drops this Wednesday. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 13th.


- As noted, The Revival returned to WWE NXT for the weekend live events. They worked NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era at a few shows and teamed with Kassius Ohno to defeat Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Chad Lail on Sunday in Houston. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder took to Twitter to respond to fan criticism over the show and talk that they were "sent back" to NXT, as seen in the tweets below:






