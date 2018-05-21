Big Cass MITB Qualifier Match Nixed, New WWE Randy Savage DVD Sneak Peek, WWE Network Hidden Gems

- Above is a sneak peek at WWE's "Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of The Macho Man" DVD set t hat comes out on May 29th, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc set featured 41 rare matches, 8 non-match moments, the "Speaking from the Heart" music video with unseen outtakes. The set features around 8 hours and 50 minutes of content on the WWE Hall of Famer. As you can see in the video, host Corey Graves is joined by Sean Mooney, Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. You can pre-order the set, now at a twice-reduced price, via Amazon at this link.

- The Hidden Gems WWE Network Collection will premiere this Thursday at 10am EST and there will be new Hidden Gems updates each Thursday. WWE announced the following on the collection:

WWE Hidden Gems digs deep into the WWE archives on WWE Network From the legendary "Last Battle of Atlanta" to the historic meeting of "The Nature Boys," dig deep into the WWE archives to witness wrestling lore come to life! Spanning over 60 years, Hidden Gems highlights the rare, the unusual, the forgotten, and never-before-seen footage of the Legends of yesteryear and Superstars of today. This carefully curated Collection is a must for any purist. Watch the Collection debut this Thursday, May 24, at 10 a.m. ET on demand, and look for new Hidden Gems every Thursday, exclusively on WWE Network. This is Your Life: Jack Brisco

Gordon Solie & Jack Brisco cover Jack Brisco's rise to the top of the NWA. Clubbing with Sheiky Baby

Relive a vintage Iron Sheik workout from the late 1970s. A Race for The Yellow Rose

Watch the match that puts David Von Erich on the map as a contender for the NWA Heavyweight Championship as he battles Harley Race in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match. – (WCCW - 8/15/1977) Dog Fight

British Bulldogs Dynamite Kid and Davey Boy Smith face each other in singles action. (Stampede TV - 10/29/1982) The Hammer Pays the Piper

The rivalry between "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Greg "The Hammer" Valentine intensifies before their legendary Dog Collar Match at Starrcade 1983. – (NWA/WCW Live Event 7/9/1983 – Charlotte, N.C.) Meet The Lugar

Percy Pringle (Paul Bearer) introduces us to The Lugar (Lex Luger). – (CWF TV - 10/16/1984) Legends of the Ring

Relive the Legends Battle Royal, featuring Lou Thesz, Nick Bockwinkel, Bobo Brazil, Gino Brito, Edouard Carpentier, Al Costello, The Crusher, Dominic DeNucci, Tony Garea, Rene Goulet, Gene Kiniski, Killer Kowalski, Pedro Morales, Baron Mikel Scicluna, Arnold Skaaland, Ray Stevens, Chief Jay Strongbow, and Sailor Art Thomas. Includes exclusive post-match interviews. (WWE Live Event - 11/16/1987, East Rutherford, NJ) The Natural Legacy

Dusty Rhodes introduces us to his son, Dustin. – (FCW TV - 9/8/1988) A Lesson from Funk University

Terry Funk introduces us to a new word – a "Dustin." – (FCW TV - 2/23/1989) At Ease, Yoko!

Relive Sgt. Slaughter vs. Kokena Maximus (Yokozuna) (AWA All-Star Wrestling - 4/29/1990); and watch Yokozuna's debut as Kokena. – (WWE Superstars - 9/1/1992) The Dark Side of Royalty

Relive Jerry "The King" Lawler vs. "Mean" Mark Callous (Undertaker). – (GWF presents USWA Challenge - 10/8/1990) Vader Strikes Back

Ron Simmons takes on Big Van Vader. – (WCW Live Event - 12/30/1992, Baltimore, MD) D-Generation Ryzing

See Triple H (as Terra Ryzing) battle Brian Armstrong (Road Dogg). – (WCW WorldWide - 2/26/94) Thunder Meets Heat

Eddie Guerrero takes on Jushin "Thunder" Liger. – (WCW Main Event - 10/1/1995) Taming of the Extreme

See Chris Jericho's ECW singles debut against Rob Van Dam. – (ECW Live Event, Queens, NY - 2/3/1996)

- As noted, Big Cass spent the recent WWE European tour selling last week's beatdown from Daniel Bryan. WWE posted an article about how Cass had to be helped to the back at the weekend live event in Munich. In an update, SmackDown General Manager Paige announced today that the Money In the Bank qualifier with Cass vs. Samoa Joe has been nixed from this week's SmackDown. There will now be a Second Chance match with Daniel Bryan vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. The winner will face Joe next week in a MITB qualifier. Paige wrote: