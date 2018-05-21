WWE Confirms SmackDown Match Change, WWE NXT Superstar Thanks DDP, Bobby Lashley Geneva Video

- WWE posted this video of Bobby Lashley hanging out at Lake Geneva in Switzerland this past week.

- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Paige announced today that the Money In the Bank qualifier with Big Cass vs. Samoa Joe has been nixed from this week's SmackDown due to the injury that Cass has been selling on the European tour, brought on by last week's beatdown from Daniel Bryan. Paige also announced that there will now be a Second Chance match with Daniel Bryan vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy and the winner will face Joe next week in a MITB qualifier. WWE confirmed the change with the following announcement:

Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy to battle in a match with WWE Money in the Bank implications tomorrow on SmackDown LIVE SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige has revealed that Big Cass is not cleared to compete after suffering an injury, which has led to a second chance at Money in the Bank qualification for two popular Superstars. United States Champion Jeff Hardy came up short in the first of Team Blue's qualifying matches against The Miz, while Daniel Bryan was defeated by Rusev in another qualifier. The winner of Bryan vs. Hardy will take on Samoa Joe during the May 29 edition of SmackDown in a battle for the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Who will get a second opportunity to qualify for Money in the Bank: Jeff Hardy or Daniel Bryan? Find out tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era tweeted the following props to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as Fish has been using the DDP Yoga program to return from his torn ACL: