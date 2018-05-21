Young Bucks Writing A Children's Book, Flip Gordon Gets A Shot To Be In 'All In,' Being The Elite

- Above is episode 103 ("Water Under the Bridge") of Being the Elite. The video features Scurll coming clean about his singing career, footage from an ROH show, and Young Bucks signing a bunch of merchandise. Also, Matt Jackson reached out to Kenny Omega who said he'll call after NJPW Dominion on June 9.

- The All In Twitter account announced Flip Gordon and Brandi Rhodes will take on MJF and Madison Rayne at a WrestlePro event on June 8 in Rahway, New Jersey. The winner of the match will get booked for the sold out All In show on September 1. Brandi just had collarbone surgery, so we'll see how involved she is with this match.

June 8th - Rahway, NJ



Winners are ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/GDMbN8oRWf — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) May 20, 2018

- Nick Jackson tweeted out that he wrote a Young Bucks children's book and asked fans which color they should use for their characters' clothes in the book. Matt said he's talked with Hot Topic about selling them and they have some interest. It will definitely be sold on their merchandise site when the book becomes available.

I wrote a Young Bucks children's book. Help me choose our look! Big thanks to our publisher, @mrsweiszbooks & illustrator @idrawandwrite. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 20, 2018