WrestlingInc.com

Sheamus On His 'WWE Wife', Stock Hits New High Due To TV Deal, Baron Corbin Goes Shopping (Video)

By Marc Middleton | May 21, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Baron Corbin shopping for luxury watches while in Turin, Italy this past weekend.

- WWE stock was up 12.52% today, closing at $57.86 per share. Today's high was $59.45 and the low was $51.58. The stock jumped to a new high today after the new five-year, $1 billion WWE SmackDown TV deal with Fox was announced.

- Sheamus recently filmed Celtic Warrior Workouts episodes with Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair, as seen below. The Celtic Warrior referred to Flair as his "WWE wife" in a reply to a fan account.




