WWE Superstars Featured In Inked Magazine (Photo), More For Tonight's WWE RAW, Next Camp WWE Episode

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- A new episode of Camp WWE will be released on the WWE Network this coming Sunday at noon. The episode will be titled "The Truth Hurts" and will run for less than thirty minutes.

- The July 2018 issue of Inked magazine features a five-page spread on Corey Graves, Baron Corbin and Ruby Riott. The issue will be on sale tomorrow. Corbin reveals in his interview that he recently got a new tattoo that is inspired by his "Lone Wolf" moniker. Below is a preview shot from their shoot: