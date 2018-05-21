Possible Spoiler Notes For Tonight's WWE RAW

Alicia Fox is backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Albany, NY, according to PWInsider. This is the first time that Fox has been backstage for a WWE TV event since WrestleMania 34 Week. Fox has been out of action since breaking her tailbone in January while training for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. No word yet on if she will be returning to the ring tonight but she recently indicated on social media that she was getting close to coming back.

There's also talk on WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane being at RAW in Albany tonight. The Mae Young Classic winner tweeted the following earlier today and revealed that she's in New York: