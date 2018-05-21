Huge Announcements Set For Tonight's WWE RAW Opener

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle noted on Twitter that he will open tonight's show from Albany, NY with some huge announcements.

No word yet on what the announcements might be but we will keep you updated. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.

WWE has not announced matches for tonight but it's believed that WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will host another Open Challenge while more Money In the Bank qualifying matches will take place. There will also be a segment with Sami Zayn bringing Bobby Lashley's sisters to RAW to "expose" him and a possible face-off between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

Angle tweeted: