WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from Albany, NY with Michael Cole, Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves. They hype the show, including the Money In the Bank contract signing between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

- We go right to the ring and JoJo introduces RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Out he comes to a pop.

Angle welcomes us to RAW and says they have been on a roll lately, and will keep that going tonight. Angle will preside over the Rousey - Jax contract signing. He goes to announce a Money In the Bank qualifying match but out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to interrupt.

Stephanie says what happened at WrestleMania 34 is water under the bridge, she has no hard feelings against Angle. Stephanie says she will always do what is best for business. Fans chant "you tapped out" and Stephanie admits she did. Stephanie knocks Angle for how he does his job and reveals that she will be the one overseeing the contract signing. She also brings up how Angle has handled Roman Reigns as of late and says it has to stop. The music hits and out comes Reigns to interrupt. Reigns says if Stephanie is going to say something about him, she needs to say it to him. Stephanie doesn't understand this new attitude from Reigns, the hostility and the tone of his voice. She says he was a leader but if he's going to continue to let this Samoan temper get the best of him, he might need to look for a new line of work. Reigns says maybe she should watch her tone when talking to him and show some respect or he'll take his Samoan temper backstage and destroy all of her favorite Superstars. Stephanie says she doesn't play favorites, she does what's best for business. She's a leader who manages multiple revenue streams. She doesn't play favorites. Reigns wants to talk about her favorite revenue stream - WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. She's taken his concerns to the top she says. He tells her to cut the corporate crap. He knows she wants him nowhere near the title or the MITB contract. She says he lost his qualifying match so if he wants to take that up with someone, he can take it up with Jinder Mahal. Reigns says he already did.

The music hits again and out comes Kevin Owens to interrupt. Owens rants on Money In the Bank and a win by him being best for business. Owens admits he likes Reigns. He tries to get a "thank you Roman" chant going. Owens defends Stephanie and says she does not have favorites, she just knows talent when she sees it. He barely leans on her shoulder and she tells him to never do that again. Stephanie goes on and makes Reigns vs. Owens for right now. Fans pop and Stephanie leaves as her music hits as they get ready for the match. We go to commercial.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and the match is underway as Reigns backs Owens into the corner. The referee backs him off. Owens stalls some before taking Reigns down with a headlock.

Reigns ends up flooring Owens with a big shoulder. Owens goes to the floor and is shocked. Owens returns to the ring but takes his time. Reigns blocks a shot and delivers a big right hand. Reigns beats Owens around the ring now. Owens fights back but Reigns just takes it. Reigns knocks Owens into the corner and mounts him with right hands as fans count along. Owens charges but Reigns drops him with a big right hand. More back and forth now. Owens gets knocked from the top out to the floor. Reigns looks on as the referee counts.

Reigns with more offense as Owens recovers on the floor. Reigns goes out for the Drive By but Owens moves and nails a superkick. Owens rolls Reigns back in and covers for a pin attempt as we go to another commercial.