Why WWE Nixed Recent Ronda Rousey Singles Matches, Backstage Talk On How Rousey's Attitude Is

As noted, Ronda Rousey was scheduled to face Mickie James in singles matches on the WWE European tour that just wrapped up but plans changed at the last minute and Rousey teamed with Ember Moon and Natalya to defeat Mickie, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan in six-woman matches. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the matches were changed because officials did not feel like Rousey was ready for a singles match with Mickie.

On a related note, Rousey is said to have a "100% tremendous" attitude backstage, according to multiple sources. Meltzer's report noted that some of Rousey's co-workers see her as having no negativity and none of the "stuck-up star issues" or ego-related issues that some of the other big names that come into the company have had in the past. It's said that Rousey is quite the opposite and people say how refreshing it is that she's so humble, especially for being a star as she is. Rousey was described as a hard worker, happy and one that loves doing what she's doing now. Rousey reportedly has great respect for the wrestlers and the craft of wrestling.

Rousey is currently scheduled to face RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax at the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Source: F4WOnline