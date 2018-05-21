WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | May 21, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Erin Bunuan

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Albany, NY for this week's Main Event episode:

* Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick defeated Kalisto and Lince Dorado

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley. Mojo attacked him after the match

