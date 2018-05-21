Roman Reigns Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
The MITB pay-per-view takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card:
Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy/Daniel Bryan
Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana or Billie Kay vs. Naomi or Sonya Deville vs. 2 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW)
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Stipulation To Be Announced.
RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal