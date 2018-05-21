Stephanie McMahon Returns (Video), TLC Stars On Table For 3 (Video), Tag Team Match On Main Event

- Above is a preview for tonight's new Table For 3 episode on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Christian, RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Albany, NY for this week's Main Event episode:

* Apollo Crews vs. Mojo Rawley

* Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Kalisto and Lince Dorado

- RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon made her surprise return on tonight's RAW in Albany, NY. This was her first appearance since WrestleMania 34, where she teamed with Triple H for a loss to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Triple H. Tonight's RAW opening segment was set to feature Angle making announcements but Stephanie interrupted and revealed that she would be the one to oversee the contract signing for Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, not Angle. Angle did not make any "huge announcements" as he had promised on Twitter.

Below are photos and videos from Stephanie's return:

