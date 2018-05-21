Big Matches Set For Next Week's RAW, Bobby Lashley On His 'Sisters' Segment, SmackDown Teaser

- Above is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown from Worcester, MA with Shinsuke Nakamura revealing the stipulation for his Money In the Bank match with WWE Champion AJ Styles plus Daniel Bryan vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a Second Chance match that will see the winner face Samoa Joe next week in a MITB Qualifying Match.

- Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been announced for next Monday's RAW in Richmond, VA. The title will be on the line. Also announced for next week's RAW is a women's Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifying Match with Sasha Banks, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Bayley and Dana Brooke.

- WWE ended up using local male indie wrestlers as Bobby Lashley's "sisters" on tonight's RAW for the segment with Sami Zayn. The segment ended with Lashley destroying Sami and the sisters. Below is video from the segment along with comments from Lashley: