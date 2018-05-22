WWE Money In The Bank Updates, Lucha House Party Visits Barber (Video), Seth Rollins Sends Warning

- WWE posted this video of Kalisto and Gran Metalik accompanying Lince Dorado on a bewildering visit to the barber backstage at this week's RAW.

- Natalya defeated Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on this week's RAW to qualify for the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the June 17th MITB pay-per-view. The women's match currently features Natalya, Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. Billie Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville will take place on this week's SmackDown to fill the final two blue brand spots for the match. The final red brand spot will be filled next Monday in a Second Chance match with Brooke, Logan, Morgan, Ruby Riott, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley.

The men's MITB Ladder Match currently has Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode and a member of The New Day confirmed. The final spot will be filled on next week's SmackDown as Samoa Joe faces the winner of this week's match between Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

- As noted, next week's RAW from Richmond will feature Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins with the title on the line. Rollins tweeted the following warning to Jinder after the steel chair attack on this week's RAW: