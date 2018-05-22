How Old Is Daniel Bryan Today?, Finn Balor's One-Word Reaction To RAW Main Event, Ember Moon Video

- This week's WWE RAW saw Ember Moon pick up a big singles win over Alexa Bliss. Above is post-match video of Moon talking to Mike Rome about the win. Moon says Bliss may be a former champion but she talks a lot and Moon proved that not only is she a threat, but that this is the dawn of The Eclipse.

- Daniel Bryan turns 37 years old today while former WWE star Scott Putski turns 52, Tough Enough competitor Daniel Rodimer turns 40, former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks turns 43 and former WCW star Ciclope turns 47. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday of Brian Pillman.

- Finn Balor took to Twitter after this week's RAW main event loss to Braun Strowman and reacted with just one word, as seen below: