WWE Star Takes Credit For New $1B SmackDown Deal, Post-RAW Note, The B Team Celebrates (Video)

- Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, now known as The B Team, picked up another win on this week's RAW, defeating Breezango. Above is post-match video of Axel and Dallas talking to Mike Rome as their crazy celebration continued backstage.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Albany went off the air. WWE continues to advertise dark main events without actually holding them. Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was advertised for this week but did not happen.

