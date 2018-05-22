WWE To Make Major Change To PPV Events Next Month?

It looks like WWE may be extending the length of their pay-per-view events now that they are co-branded with the RAW and SmackDown rosters as a way to fit more talents on the cards.

WWE has reached out to some of their international broadcast partners, including InDemand and SkyTV, to inform them that pay-per-view events will now begin at 7pm EST, starting with the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. This means that the Kickoff pre-shows will likely start at 6pm EST and that some of the actual pay-per-view events could run longer than 4 hours. It was also noted that major events, such as SummerSlam, could run longer.

See Also WWE SmackDown Reportedly Moving To New Night With $1 Billion FOX Deal

Stay tuned for updates on this latest change.