News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - MizTV, MITB Qualifiers, Former Partners Collide, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Tonight's SmackDown will feature The New Day on MizTV with The Miz to reveal which member will enter the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match plus a Second Chance match between Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy with the winner facing Samoa Joe next week in a qualifier. Women's qualifying matches set for tonight are Lana vs. Billie Kay and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville. The only match for tonight's 205 Live is Hideo Itami vs. Akira Tozawa.

WWE is focused on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy to battle in a match with WWE Money in the Bank implications tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* The New Day to join The Miz on "Miz TV" during SmackDown LIVE

* Lana and Billie Kay to clash in Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Naomi to face Sonya Deville in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.