NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 4): Kushida Faces Marty Scurll, Dragon Lee In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today featuring El Desperado defeating Hiromu Takahashi in the main event. Above are the first two matches of the show (starts at 32:00 mark) The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the results:

* Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens defeated Flip Gordon and Tomoyuki Oka

* Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated ACH and Shota Umino

* YOSHI-HASHI and YOH defeated Will Ospreay and Gedo

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Tiger Mask and Toa Henare

Tournament Matches (Block B)

* SHO defeated Chris Sabin

* Dragon Lee defeated Ryusuke Taguchi

* KUSHIDA defeated Marty Scurll

* El Desperado defeated Hiromu Takahashi

Block A Standings

* Taiji Ishimori 4

* Tiger Mask 4

* ACH 2

* YOH 2

* Flip Gordon 2

* Will Ospreay 2

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 0

* BUSHI 0

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 4

* El Desperado 4

* Hiromu Takahashi 2

* Chris Sabin 2

* KUSHIDA 2

* SHO 2

* Marty Scurll 0

* Ryusuke Taguchi 0

The next NJPW BOTSJ is on May 24 and will be on VOD, here are the Block A tournament matches:

* Tiger Mask vs. BUSHI

* ACH vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Flip Gordon vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Will Ospreay vs. YOH