Carmella Responds To Tweet On Her WWE Pay, TLC Legends On Their Bond (Video), MITB Qualifier Stat

Table For 3 episode with The Hardys, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge talking about their bond.

- As noted, Natalya defeated Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Dana Brooke in a Money In the Bank Fatal 4 Way qualifier on last night's RAW. This was the first time a Superstar has qualified for MITB by winning a Fatal 4 Way. Previous MITB qualifying matches have included singles, tag team, Triple Threat, Battle Royal, Extreme Rules, Lumberjack, Falls Count Anywhere and Stretcher Matches, according to the WWE Stats Twitter account.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on her pay in WWE, believing that she makes around $120,000 per year:

Me boarding this flight knowing my seat is 1C in first class. #MellaIsMoney ?????? pic.twitter.com/TWa09zbPZR — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) May 21, 2018

She's not rich, she only makes 120k a year. One of the lowest on the payroll. I'm sure she makes a little more as champ but she's still pretty low. — Joe Slater (@JoeSlaterIWA) May 21, 2018