John Cena And Nikki Bella Said To Be 'Basically Back Together'

People.com reports that John Cena and Nikki Bella are officially on the road to reconciliation, just over one month after they announced their breakup.

A source told People that "they're basically back together."

"They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken," the source told People.

Cena and Nikki admitted in media interviews that they have had some communication but People says they never stopped talking.

"They never stopped talking," the source told People. "Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking."

Cena made it clear on NBC's "Today" show that he wanted to have a family with Nikki and still wanted to marry her. It appears that was what Nikki wanted to hear.

"He has poured his heart out to her, and she was more than ready to take him back once she heard what she needed to hear," the People source added. "He's been saying and doing all the right things."

As seen below, TMZ spotted the couple in San Diego this past weekend, their first appearance together since the split.