Braun Strowman Gives Props To Finn Balor, Ric Flair Health & YouTube Updates (Video), WWE 205 Live

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced last week that he would be missing some weekend appearances due to a sudden illness. F4Wonline.com notes that Flair is fine and is back to work this week after dealing with the short-term bug that made flying over the weekend a bad idea.

On a related note, Flair has apparently re-launched his YouTube channel. All episodes of The Ric Flair Show and the Wooooo! Nation podcasts have been uploaded to his channel, which was launched a while back. Flair also posted this video and says he's back & better than ever. Flair tweeted about exclusive content to come and said he will have Fifi The Maid (fiancee Wendy Barlow) in a negligee on the channel next week.

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature more on the feud between Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander as they prepare for next week's title match. As noted, Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami will also take place tonight. WWE posted the following teaser for Murphy and Alexander:

Is Buddy Murphy ready for Cedric Alexander? Last week, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed that following NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy's impressive performance against Mustafa Ali – coupled with his heated rivalry with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander – that the Australia native had earned the opportunity to challenge Alexander for the title on the May 29 episode of WWE 205 Live. Since making his presence felt in the WWE Cruiserweight division, Buddy Murphy has shown his dedication to competing on WWE 205 Live by jumping at every opportunity presented and working hard to maintain the bodyweight necessary to qualify. Although he lost out on his first opportunity at the Greatest Royal Rumble event due to missing weight, Murphy immediately rebounded and locked his sights right back on Alexander's coveted championship. With just one week until the highly-anticipated contest, can Cedric Alexander maintain the momentum that has brought him unfettered success in recent months, or has Buddy Murphy figured out a way to shake The Soul of WWE 205 Live's confidence? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and wrote the following on last night's RAW main event win over Finn Balor: