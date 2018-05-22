Summer Rae In New Ad Campaign (Video), Lana & Rusev Hype Billie Kay Match, Total Bellas Social Score

- Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae is featured in a new commercial for KICKER Audio, as seen in the video above. The ad was shot by Paul Heyman's Looking 4 Larry agency.

- Sunday's Total Bellas season three premiere on e! ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind the Billboard Music Awards, American Idol and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Total Bellas had 59,000 total interactions this week - 2,000 on Facebook and 57,000 on Twitter. Nielsen is no longer collecting Instagram data. To compare, the Billboard Music Awards ranked #1 and had 19.064 million interactions - 1.063 million on Facebook and 18.001 million on Twitter. American Idol ranked #2 and had 348,000 total interactions - 180,000 on Facebook and 168,000 on Twitter.

- Rusev and Billie Kay had the following Twitter exchange when he commented on tonight's SmackDown Money In the Bank qualifying match between wife Lana and Billie. Lana also tweeted on the match:

People sing Lana is the best Lana Number 1 ???????? because I give people hope that hard work & resiliency leads to success. Tomorrow on #SDLIVE I'll CRUSH you &become the first ever #Ravishing Qualifier for Money in the Bank on #RusevDay btw ??....So keep dreaming pretty girl https://t.co/usqWnRBS2C — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 21, 2018