WrestlingInc.com

Summer Rae In New Ad Campaign (Video), Lana & Rusev Hype Billie Kay Match, Total Bellas Social Score

By Marc Middleton | May 22, 2018

- Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae is featured in a new commercial for KICKER Audio, as seen in the video above. The ad was shot by Paul Heyman's Looking 4 Larry agency.

- Sunday's Total Bellas season three premiere on e! ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind the Billboard Music Awards, American Idol and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Total Bellas had 59,000 total interactions this week - 2,000 on Facebook and 57,000 on Twitter. Nielsen is no longer collecting Instagram data. To compare, the Billboard Music Awards ranked #1 and had 19.064 million interactions - 1.063 million on Facebook and 18.001 million on Twitter. American Idol ranked #2 and had 348,000 total interactions - 180,000 on Facebook and 168,000 on Twitter.

Lana Talks Rumors Over Her Backstage Heat, How Rusev Reacted To Being Added To Total Divas, More
See Also
Lana Talks Rumors Over Her Backstage Heat, How Rusev Reacted To Being Added To Total Divas, More

- Rusev and Billie Kay had the following Twitter exchange when he commented on tonight's SmackDown Money In the Bank qualifying match between wife Lana and Billie. Lana also tweeted on the match:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top