Edge And Christian On If WWE Should Have An Offseason

During a recent episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian held a Q&A session with fans. One of the questions they were asked was about whether they think WWE should have an offseason.

It's no secret that professional wrestlers are some of the hardest-working performers in entertainment due to their yearlong schedule. For wrestlers who've reached the pinnacle of sports entertainment as top superstars in WWE, it's likely that they're performing at shows and live events multiple days a week for all 52 weeks in a year.

Even though they know what it's like to work such a grueling schedule, both Edge and Christian believe it's not really possible for the WWE to have a set period of time where no one is performing. They both believe wrestlers need time off here and there, but they don't think it's necessary to stop the show for weeks or months at a time.

"I feel like you can't do that. I mean, you can't just stop WWE. It is an entertainment company. It puts on a live show every week and prides itself for being out there and working," Christian said. "Yes, I believe the wrestlers could benefit from the time off, but it is something that has to be--and it's hard to when you have top guys that are in big angles where you rely on them to draw houses and be the main events of shows and pay-per-views and doing press, with all the job entails, but with the body, yeah, it would be a great idea to go through the cycle to give them a certain amount of time off and then to have another group of guys getting time off after them. I don't know that is the way, but to me, you can't just stop the show for a certain amount of time."

Edge noted that there are other issues such as television contracts that might hinder the WWE from having an offseason. He said it's nearly impossible to compare the WWE to other professional sports leagues because the WWE is a special form of entertainment.

"I mean, there's just so many different things that go through it. Yeah, it sounds great on paper and all of those things, but you have TV contracts---there's so many different layers to this thing that the regular person doesn't think of that factor into this decision," Edge said. "It is not as easy as that and it is a completely different beast altogether. Comparing it to any sporting league, or band that has an album cycle, it's just different than that. I don't know what kind of answer would be suitable for the question to be perfectly honest, but I know that there is a lot more things to be thought of even though it sounds great on paper."

