Sean Waltman Talks Big Cass Being In The Doghouse After 'SmackDown Live' Segment

To further his feud with Daniel Bryan, Big Cass brought out a little person on a recent episode of SmackDown Live dressed as Bryan to draw more heat on his perception of him as a "little guy." At the end of the segment, Cass gave the person a big boot, and then began to pound on him to get more over as a heel.

Apparently, the latter part of the segment was not approved from the higher-ups, and Cass was reprimanded for it. Now, it looks as if Cass' momentum as a heel is rapidly fading, as he received a beat down by Bryan during an episode following his rebellious segment, which he had to sell throughout WWE's recent WWE Live events. In addition, the originally scheduled match between Cass and Samoa Joe to qualify for Money in the Bank has now been pulled, and changed to Joe facing the winner of the second chance match between United States Champion Jeff Hardy and Daniel Bryan.

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman discussed this topic on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast, and shared his thoughts on the state of Big Cass.

"We have a saying in the [pro wrestling] industry, and it's not just in our industry. It's better to say sorry than ask for permission," said Waltman. "But if you're gonna go with that approach, you can't go ahead and ask for permission and then get told no. And it seems like that's the case here, and that's just absolutely f'ing insane.

"Look. A lot of us have gone against the grain and done things that the company doesn't like, but we never really went and asked for permission, but specifically told no, and then went and did it anyway on live TV. So, I understand if you feel the need, you wanna go out there and get over, but man."

See Also WWE On Big Cass Being Helped By Officials (Video)

Waltman adds that it's not about him asking, but defying what the executives told him not to do. Waltman likes Cass, but stated that someone "can be in the doghouse so long, [WWE can] forget what you're in there for."

Cass is returning from an ACL injury that he suffered the Raw after SummerSlam. Upon returning during the SmackDown Live version of the Superstar Shake-up, he immediately set his sights on Daniel Bryan, claiming in promos on following episodes of SmackDown Live that he used to be like Bryan, but was picked on. Cass suffered a defeat to Bryan via tapout to Bryan at Backlash.

Sources: X-Pac 1,2,360