Roman Reigns On Jinder Mahal And Money In The Bank, WWE Greatest Royal Rumble DVD Nixed?, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Albany, NY.

- It looks like the planned DVD for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event has been delayed or nixed altogether, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. There is no sign of the DVD being released in the United States and after being listed on the WWEDVD.co.uk schedule at one point, it has been removed and replaced with a "postponed" notice. On a related note, WWE's "30 Years of SummerSlam" DVD will likely be released in August as it recently popped up on the UK release schedule.

- As noted, Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Reigns took to Twitter today and wrote the following on the match: