Bobby Lashley's 'Sisters' Defend RAW Appearance, RAW Social Media Score, More On Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Worcester, MA in this new video.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind American Idol. RAW had 390,000 total interactions this week - 137,000 on Facebook and 253,000 on Twitter. Nielsen is no longer collecting Instagram data. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 384,000 interactions - 242,000 Facebook interactions and 142,000 Twitter interactions.

- As noted, WWE ended up using local male indie wrestlers as Bobby Lashley's three "sisters" for the segment with Sami Zayn on last night's RAW in Albany, NY. The segment ended with Lashley taking out all four of them. No word yet on who played Cathy but Frances was played by Max Caster of Curt Hawkins' Create A Pro wrestling school and Jessica was played by "Mr. Everything" Victor Andrews. Andrews and Caster tweeted the following on the appearance:

I want to thank everyone for your congrats to my twin cousin Jessica on her #raw debut tonight. I couldn't be prouder of her. Lol. No really thank you everyone. It was a great moment for me. Like I always say, "Don't just be anything. Be EVERYTHING!!" — Victor Andrews (@Im_MrEverything) May 22, 2018

Last night I didn't portray a woman, I was a hired goon. Once you grasp that then you'll understand the concept. #RAW #MrEverything — Victor Andrews (@Im_MrEverything) May 22, 2018