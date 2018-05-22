Matt Hardy Warns The B Team, WWE Deletes Video, WWE Stars Visit Disneyland Paris (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Mike Rome and Alexa Bliss visiting Disneyland Paris this past weekend while in France with the company.

- WWE stock was down 1.71% today, closing at $56.87 per share. Today's high was $59.91 and the low was $56.78.

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were kept off RAW again this week but WWE did post a video of Matt sending Happy Birthday wishes to Wyatt for his birthday tomorrow. It's worth noting that WWE deleted that video this morning. Matt took to his Twitter account last night after RAW and tweeted this video warning to The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. You can also see the deleted WWE video below.