Backstage Notes For Tonight's SmackDown, More On Booker T & Bruce Prichard - WWE NXT, Heath Slater

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Bruce Prichard opened Sunday's WWE NXT live event in Houston with an in-ring segment that saw Booker do a Spinaroonie in front of his son. WWE posted this video of Bruce and Booker talking about the NXT experience in front of their hometown crowds.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opening segment is scheduled to be MizTV with The Miz and The New Day, who will reveal which member goes into the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. PWInsider adds that the Second Chance match between Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is scheduled to close the show. The winner of that match will face Samoa Joe next week in a MITB qualifier.

- Heath Slater will be throwing out the first pitch for Video Game Night at the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game on Thursday in Charlotte, NC. The Knights will be playing the Norfolk Tides that night.

Thrilled to welcome @HeathSlaterOMRB to the ballpark on Thursday, May 24th to throw out our ceremonial first pitch! #VideoGameKnight #WWE pic.twitter.com/x3FOY78mFm — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 22, 2018

Come out this Thursday and watch me throw out the first pitch. LoL!! This should be funny. Thursday May 24th @knightsbaseball Thank you for inviting me. #baseball #charlotteknightsbaseball #lovethiscity #igotkids #babysitter #woo