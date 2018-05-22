WrestlingInc.com

Backstage Notes For Tonight's SmackDown, More On Booker T & Bruce Prichard - WWE NXT, Heath Slater

By Marc Middleton | May 22, 2018

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Bruce Prichard opened Sunday's WWE NXT live event in Houston with an in-ring segment that saw Booker do a Spinaroonie in front of his son. WWE posted this video of Bruce and Booker talking about the NXT experience in front of their hometown crowds.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opening segment is scheduled to be MizTV with The Miz and The New Day, who will reveal which member goes into the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. PWInsider adds that the Second Chance match between Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is scheduled to close the show. The winner of that match will face Samoa Joe next week in a MITB qualifier.

Daniel Bryan On How He Convinced Vince McMahon To Return To In-Ring Action, Hating SmackDown GM Role
- Heath Slater will be throwing out the first pitch for Video Game Night at the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game on Thursday in Charlotte, NC. The Knights will be playing the Norfolk Tides that night.


Come out this Thursday and watch me throw out the first pitch. LoL!! This should be funny. Thursday May 24th @knightsbaseball Thank you for inviting me. #baseball #charlotteknightsbaseball #lovethiscity #igotkids #babysitter #woo


