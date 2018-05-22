Big Cass Really Injured?, WWE NXT Star Worried About A Slump, Kevin Owens Gives Unique Match Look

- WWE posted this video of Kevin Owens giving a unique look at a WWE live event after stealing the phone of a WWE social media producer. The recent European tour saw Owens team with Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn for six-man main event losses to Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

- It's worth noting that Big Cass is walking with a noticeable limp backstage at SmackDown today, according to PWInsider. It's possible Cass is trying to work the other talents backstage but it looks like he could be dealing with some sort of knee injury.

As noted, Cass spent the recent European tour selling last week's beatdown from Daniel Bryan. WWE posted an article and video on how he needed to be helped to the back at Sunday's live event in Munich, the final blue brand show of the tour. Cass was pulled from tonight's MITB qualifier with Samoa Joe due to what appeared to be a storyline injury. WWE then announced Bryan vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a Second Chance match on tonight's SmackDown with the winner going on to face Joe next week in a MITB qualifying match.

- WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane noted on Twitter that she has been worried about being in a slump as of late. The Mae Young Classic winner tweeted the following after the NXT Road Trip live events in the Midwest this past weekend: