Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* The New Day on MizTV

* MITB Second Chance Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy

* MITB Qualifying Match: Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* MITB Qualifying Match: Billie Kay vs. Lana

* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals stipulation for AJ Styles match at Money In the Bank